DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 1,425 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,185,240.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Ravi Inukonda sold 14,219 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,416,945.62.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.48. 2,811,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,625. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of -405.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.76. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $184.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $6,005,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.