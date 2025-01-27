DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Prabir Adarkar Sells 20,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 27th, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $3,370,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 19,898 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $3,382,262.04.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.48. 2,811,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $184.26.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 97.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

