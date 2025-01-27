Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $916,000 in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Separately, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $30.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.50. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.34% and a negative net margin of 1,283.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

