Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 433,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,819,679,000 after buying an additional 205,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,952,000 after acquiring an additional 409,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $414.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

