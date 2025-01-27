Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 137 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,101 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,226. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.