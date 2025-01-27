E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $130,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 310.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,010,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 111,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $102.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.