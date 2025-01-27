E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $34,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,152.78. This represents a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $243.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $247.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $259.01.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

