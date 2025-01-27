Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $16,160.00 billion for the quarter.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.4 %

EBMT opened at $15.02 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $110,230.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,582.52. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,838 shares in the company, valued at $981,510.86. This represents a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $213,610 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

