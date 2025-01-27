EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EME. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

Shares of EME traded down $101.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $429.70. 1,610,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,855. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $220.62 and a 12 month high of $545.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

