Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 619,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 77,337 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. The trade was a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,034.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

