Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

