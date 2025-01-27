Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150,607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,113 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,625,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $133.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

