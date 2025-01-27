Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) is Refined Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 568,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Enovix accounts for 4.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Enovix were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,105.81. This represents a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ENVX opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 1,180.21%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

