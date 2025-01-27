Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,820,000 after purchasing an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinix by 89,348.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after buying an additional 398,494 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 202.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 902,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,826,000 after acquiring an additional 159,576 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This represents a 20.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,036,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.0 %

Equinix stock opened at $940.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $944.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $883.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.