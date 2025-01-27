Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.010-3.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
Shares of ELS traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,862. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
