Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.010-3.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,862. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

View Our Latest Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.