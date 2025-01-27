essensys (LON:ESYS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49), with a volume of 64 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

essensys Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.37.

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. essensys had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 46.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that essensys plc will post -7.5100005 earnings per share for the current year.

About essensys

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

