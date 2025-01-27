ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $108.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

