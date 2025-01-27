EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $31.67 Average PT from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $621.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $71,736.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,922.88. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,134 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EverQuote by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

