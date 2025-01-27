Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47), with a volume of 67291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.50).

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.53. The company has a market capitalization of £34.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

