Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPNT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SiriusPoint by 28.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in SiriusPoint by 1.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $14.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.94%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

