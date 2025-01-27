Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 175,704 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,704 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $733.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.