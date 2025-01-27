Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,308,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 10.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $86,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Exelon by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after buying an additional 2,018,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after buying an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after buying an additional 1,293,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

