Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.90 and last traded at $108.96. Approximately 3,953,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,530,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.66.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

The firm has a market cap of $481.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

