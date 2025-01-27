Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Fanuc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%.
Fanuc Stock Performance
Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.
Fanuc Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fanuc
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why These 3 Stocks With High Call Option Volume Deserve Attention
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- D-Wave: Recent Updates Propel Shares Off 2025 Lows
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Health-Tech Revival: 3 Stocks Set for a Big 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.