Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Fanuc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

