Financial Comparison: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -376.85% -124.44% -87.70% iCAD -17.81% -15.65% -12.52%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.23 million 21.31 -$14.65 million ($0.29) -4.28 iCAD $17.32 million 3.71 -$4.85 million ($0.13) -18.62

This table compares IceCure Medical and iCAD”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IceCure Medical and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 1 1 3.50 iCAD 0 0 0 0 0.00

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 117.74%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than iCAD.

Summary

iCAD beats IceCure Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About iCAD

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.