Financial Contrast: Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) versus Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Singapore Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Koninklijke KPN 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $10.54 billion 3.73 $591.16 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $5.93 billion N/A $913.46 million $0.20 18.40

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Koninklijke KPN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Singapore Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN 14.95% 23.14% 6.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Singapore Telecommunications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber. It offers regional data centre services under Nxera; satellite carrier services; and Paragon, Singtel’s all-in-one digital acceleration platform for 5G multi-access edge compute and cloud orchestration. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, including cloud, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets, peripheral equipment, and software licenses. In addition, the company offers virus and malware scanners; anti-virus licenses; 1Password, a password management tool; DNSSEC, a technology that prevents customers from being led to fake websites; KPN Veilig Netwerk Thuis, a smart network security; Censornet, which includes web security, cloud application security broker, email protection, and awareness training; SuperVision, which provides digital governance solutions for workspaces; and OneMonitoring to ensure early detection of cyber incidents. Further, it provides fiber networks; and IT services for integrating healthcare systems and optimizing communication between healthcare providers. The company distributes its products and services under the KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, KPN Health, Solcon, Inspark, and KPN Partner Network brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke PTT Nederland NV and changed its name to Koninklijke KPN N.V. in June 1998. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

