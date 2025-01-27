First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. 73,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,751. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the third quarter worth $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the second quarter worth $162,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

