First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $119,923.25 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

FCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

