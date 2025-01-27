First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) is Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

FTSL stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

