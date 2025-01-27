First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Releases Earnings Results

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSBGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 14.25%.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

FUSB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

