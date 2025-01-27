Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. 77,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.48. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,582.55. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

