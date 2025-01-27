Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 38,159 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 169.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 63,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $226.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.06 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

