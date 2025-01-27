Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,947 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFQY opened at $145.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. The company has a market cap of $356.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5285 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

