Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 17.9 %

VRT opened at $120.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.