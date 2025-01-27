Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 15,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,433,220,000 after buying an additional 4,173,971 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,472,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7,917.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 395,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,020,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,896,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,272,227,000 after purchasing an additional 336,308 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.8 %

Blackstone stock opened at $181.56 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

