Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.15 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $63.35 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

