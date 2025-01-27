Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Johanna Flower Sells 21,400 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $746,838. The trade was a 34.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,073,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freshworks by 49.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,270,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Freshworks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after buying an additional 313,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,342 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after buying an additional 604,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Freshworks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 239,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
