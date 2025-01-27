FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 171,517 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 2.5 %

FMAY opened at $48.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $627.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

