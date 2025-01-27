FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 9,995.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,549 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $99,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $191.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

