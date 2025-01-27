GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €49.50 ($51.56) and last traded at €49.60 ($51.67). Approximately 167,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.62 ($51.69).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €47.92 and a 200-day moving average of €44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

