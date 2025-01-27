General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.99. 11,989,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 514,344 shares of company stock worth $28,977,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

