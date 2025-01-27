GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 353.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GH Research
GH Research Stock Up 0.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GH Research
- Trading Halts Explained
- New Year, New Buybacks: 3 Big-Name Stocks Planning Repurchases
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why These 3 Stocks With High Call Option Volume Deserve Attention
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- D-Wave: Recent Updates Propel Shares Off 2025 Lows
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.