GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 353.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

GHRS opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $459.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. GH Research has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

