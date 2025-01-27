Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$73.56 and last traded at C$73.25, with a volume of 15813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.20.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.16. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.35, for a total transaction of C$1,040,179.14. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total transaction of C$693,102.00. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

