Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Trading Up 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 478.82 ($5.97). 892,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 66,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.45 ($4.92).

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,227.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 366.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.51.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Good Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.