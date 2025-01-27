Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.35 and last traded at $106.60. 61,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 238,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 6.0 %

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.60, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,600. This trade represents a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.