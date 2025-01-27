Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $14,810,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares during the period.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

