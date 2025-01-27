Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises about 1.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBTC opened at $83.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

