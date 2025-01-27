Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Booking by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,997.64.

Booking Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,764.89 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,028.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,409.61.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

