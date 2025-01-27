Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Banorte to post earnings of $24.09 per share and revenue of $39,160,680.90 billion for the quarter.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

GBOOY opened at $36.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $56.15.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

