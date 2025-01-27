HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 0.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $58.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

